Man killed, suspect shoots himself in Jefferson County

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on May 5, 2022.

Authorities say that just after 5:00 p.m., they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Alliance Road. The victim later died. Just after 6:00 p.m., deputies went to a nearby address and found the suspect, who shot himself as authorities approached. He was taken to UAB Hospital by helicopter.

So far, no word on what led to this shooting. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

