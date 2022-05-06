Mobile market stops by Railroad Park to give community access to healthy, fresh foods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks got a chance to check out a grocery store on wheels at Railroad Park on May 5.

It was the first day Live HealthSmart Alabama Mobile Market partnered with Railroad Park to provide the mobile grocery store for the community.

A chef came out to the event to demonstrate how to cook healthy tacos in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.

“It is our goal to provide fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh and healthy food options to the community,” said Teresa Shufflebarger, Chief Administrative Officer of Live HealthSmart Alabama. “We’re in 18 different communities each month serving those fresh food options.”

The mobile market will return to Railroad Park on May 19.

You can check out Live HealthSmart Alabama on Facebook to find out where the Mobile Market will be throughout the month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.