LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Jemison residents frustrated with internet service outages

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - Your internet connection may be almost as important as running water and power, but imagine if every time you tried to use it, you had to cross your fingers and hope it worked?

Many of the residents I have spoken with in Jemison are fed up. One says the service has always been hit or miss, but all of the people I spoke with stress the internet issues have only grown worse in recent months.

“Over the last year and a half I guarantee you it’s been anywhere between 30 and 40 times that we have had like a day,” said Tiffany Gaines. “A full 24 hours where we haven’t had internet service.”

Gaines and her husband own several businesses in Jemison, and believe the issues are hitting their businesses bottom line.

“We use CenturyLink for all of our internet purposes, as far as credit cards, debit cards. When I am doing payroll, I have to have internet to be able to do the payroll,” said Gaines.

The Gaines family often has to use separate data plans or hotspots, which not only costs them more money, but time.

“Using my hotspot last week it took me about an hour and a half to do what usually takes me about fifteen minutes,” said Gaines.

Even a family who came in to buy ice cream while we were visiting say they too have struggled with the internet issues.

“You can’t get anything done. It’s more than just not being able to watch your Netflix,” said Tori Allen.

Allen and her family stressed this impacts everyone in the community, and she hasn’t seen much improvement in the service.

“They have had the monopoly here for years. They have had ample opportunity to get this fixed,” said Allen. “Get the internet up and going for people. It is the only one here, the only choice we have.”

I reached out to century links parent company Lumen Technologies for comment but have yet to receive one at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

All high school seniors in Alabama now must complete the federal financial aide form, known as...
Alabama high school seniors now required to fill out FAFSA applications before graduating
Photos of Casey White's tattoos
U.S. Marshals release new photos of escaped Lauderdale County inmate, former corrections officer
Mobile market stops by Railroad Park to give community access to healthy, fresh foods
Mobile market stops by Railroad Park to give community access to healthy, fresh foods
Gas giveaway for Mother's Day in Birmingham
Free gas, prize giveaway for mothers ahead of Mother’s Day