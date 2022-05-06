Free gas, prize giveaway for mothers ahead of Mother’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of this Mother’s Day weekend, multiple organizations held a giveaway to give back to moms in Birmingham.

Cars lined up on May 5, 2022 outside the Five Points West Mobile Gas Station on Bessemer Road.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson partnered with More than Conquerors Faith Church, Virtue Inc., Birmingham Urban League and Black Women’s Roundtable for the giveaway.

The event was called Serving Mothers at the Station.

The first 200 moms got free gas.

“This is a celebration of mothers. Women work 365 days of the year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So, this is just one day that we’re trying to give them some type of relief,” Tyson said.

They also gave out gift cards for oil changes and car washes, free food, gift bags, bibles, voter registration, and music.

“I’m a woman of faith from a household of faith, and we’re used to celebrating mothers inside the church. But being able to come outside the four walls, and speak, and minister to the city at a time when people are truly hurting and in need,” said Deidre Green with More than Conquerors Faith Church.

