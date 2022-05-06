FIRST ALERT: Chance to see isolated severe storms Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning. The big story today is the arrival of a cold front that could produce strong and severe storms this morning and into the early afternoon hours. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover across the state. The bulk of the rain and storms is across the southern half of the state. Normally when storms dominate the Gulf Coast, it typically limits our threat for storms to develop and intensify. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 60s and 70s. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk- threat level three out of five- for parts of east Alabama. Areas along I-65 are in a slight risk- threat level two out of five. The threat lowers significantly for west Alabama. The main threats for today include damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a low threat for an isolated tornado. Areas that have the greatest threat for storms to develop this morning include Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, Clay, Calhoun, Etowah, Cherokee, and Talladega counties. We are thinking the time frame could begin as early as 7 AM and end by noon. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this morning in case they are issued. Rain chance today has been lowered to 50% to account for the chance that several locations could remain dry with the focus on storm development in our eastern/southeastern counties. I think our severe threat ends around 12-1 PM. We will likely see sunshine return this afternoon with windy conditions. Plan for west-southwest winds to increase at 15-25 mph this afternoon with isolated gusts up to 30 mph. A few isolated showers will be possible north of I-20 this evening as dry and slightly cooler air filters in. Temperatures should cool into the 60s this evening, so you might want to grab a jacket if you plan on attending the Barons or USFL games in Birmingham.

Cooler Air Returns Tomorrow: We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry and cool. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 50s with a mostly sunny sky. Models are hinting that we could see cloud cover increase tomorrow afternoon as cool air filters into the region. If we see cloudy conditions along and north of I-20, temperatures could trend significantly cooler. We’ve lowered our high temperatures to the mid 70s tomorrow. Areas in North Alabama could stay in the mid to upper 60s if clouds linger. Areas south of I-20 will end up with a little more sunshine which will translate to slightly warmer temperatures. It’ll end up being a breezy afternoon with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. It should feel very refreshing with lower humidity levels. If you plan on cheering for Birmingham in the USFL game tomorrow evening, I encourage you to grab a jacket. It’ll end up a little chilly Saturday evening with temperatures in the 60s.

Mother’s Day Forecast: Mother’s Day is shaping up to be fantastic! It’ll start off cool Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 50s. A few spots in north Alabama could dip into the upper 40s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs approaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing after today’s active weather will be the significant warm-up expected next week. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We could see a few spots in west Alabama climb into the lower 90s next Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will also trend warmer with temperatures in the 60s. We are forecasting mostly sunny conditions for most of next week. Rain chances look very limited with only isolated shower or storm chances by the end of next week. Models continue to hint at an area of low pressure trying to develop off the East Coast early next week. If it forms and shifts westward into the eastern United States, it could impact us giving us rain chances. It remains too early to determine how it will impact the Southeast since it has yet to form. There’s an outside chance this low could take on subtropical characteristics and receive a name. Something to watch.

