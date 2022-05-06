LawCall
Escaped inmate’s chest tattoo linked to white supremacist prison gang

Friday marks Day 8 in the search for the escaped inmate and former corrections officer. (Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service released photos of Casey White’s tattoos on Thursday night.

In the new pictures, White is seen with tattoos on both arms, his back and his chest. On the right side of his chest, White has a shield that has “SB”, lightning bolts and a swastika.

Southern Brotherhood prison gang tattoo on Casey White
Southern Brotherhood prison gang tattoo on Casey White(U.S. Marshals)

This logo is for the white supremacist prison gang known as the Southern Brotherhood. The Southern Brotherhood is an Alabama-based prison gang according to the Anti-Defamation League.

This logo is the standard emblem for members of the gang. The emblem is typically a shield divided into four sections with a different symbol in each section.

The symbols can include, “SB”, swastikas, SS lightning bolts, the number 23 or 14/23, the Confederate flag or other symbols.

The symbol, 14/23, references the “14 Word” slogan, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”. That slogan was coined by David Lane who was part of another white supremacist group, The Order.

White also has a Confederate flag tattoo on his back closer to his neck.

Photos of Casey White tattoos
Photos of Casey White tattoos(U.S. Marshals)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

