LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Early morning severe weather causes damage in downtown Mobile, Daphne

Storm damage at Family Dollar on Broad St in Downtown Mobile
Storm damage at Family Dollar on Broad St in Downtown Mobile
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A Greer's Market store on South Broad Street in Mobile was damaged as a line of severe weather...
A Greer's Market store on South Broad Street in Mobile was damaged as a line of severe weather moved through the area on Friday Morning, May 6, 2022.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Family Dollar and Greer’s Market stores on Broad Street have sustained major damage in downtown Mobile this morning as a line of severe storms passed through the area.

Our crew on the scene has learned that the Greer’s store will open for business after getting a late start to deal with the damage. The Family Dollar store, on the other hand, was destroyed.

We will provide live updates throughout the morning on FOX10 News, including live reports from Daphne in Baldwin County, where damage was also sustained.

A Family Dollar store on South Broad Street in Mobile was destroyed as severe weather moved...
A Family Dollar store on South Broad Street in Mobile was destroyed as severe weather moved through the area early Friday morning, May 6, 2022.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)
This building in Daphne was damaged as severe weather moved through the area.
This building in Daphne was damaged as severe weather moved through the area.(Hal Scheurich, FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Alabama’s new transgender care felony faces federal test
Person shot, killed in Jefferson County
Man killed, suspect shoots himself in Jefferson County
Shooting death investigation on Alliance Road
Shooting death investigation on Alliance Road
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 8