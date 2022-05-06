LawCall
Alabama’s new transgender care felony faces federal test

(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A doctor testified that it would be devastating for transgender kids if Alabama outlaws the use of gender-affirming medications for adolescents.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke heard evidence Thursday on a request to block enforcement of the law while it’s challenged in court. Otherwise, starting Sunday, medical providers face up to 10 years in prison if they give puberty blockers and hormones to people under 19.

The U.S. Justice Department is siding with plaintiffs who say it goes against well established medical practice and violates parental rights.

Alabama officials want the law to stand, saying it protects vulnerable children from ideological interest groups.

