10 Birmingham Stallions questionable for game against Tampa Bay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions announced that ten players are questionable for their May 7 game against the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Nine of the players are questionable due to illness, including starting quarterback J’Mar Smith. Linebacker Terrill Hanks is questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Stallions play the Bandits on May 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Protective Stadium. You can watch the game on WBRC.

Game Status Report:



J'Mar Smith, QB: Questionable (Illness)

Scooby Wright, LB: Questionable (Illness)

DeMarquis Gates, LB: Questionable (Illness)

Cary Angeline, TE: Questionable (Illness)

Matthew Snow, OL: Questionable (Illness)

Montell Cozart, QB: Questionable (Illness) — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) May 6, 2022

Chauncy Haney, DE: Questionable (Illness)

Lorenzo Burns, LB: Questionable (Illness)

Bobby Holly, FB: Questionable (Illness)

Terrill Hanks, LB: Questionable (Hamstring)

Ryan Langan, LS: Probable (Hamstring)

Alex McGough, QB: Probable (Ankle) — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) May 6, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.