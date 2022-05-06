10 Birmingham Stallions questionable for game against Tampa Bay
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions announced that ten players are questionable for their May 7 game against the Tampa Bay Bandits.
Nine of the players are questionable due to illness, including starting quarterback J’Mar Smith. Linebacker Terrill Hanks is questionable with a hamstring injury.
The Stallions play the Bandits on May 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Protective Stadium. You can watch the game on WBRC.
