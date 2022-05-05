When will Birmingham public pools open this year?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The national lifeguard shortage impacted pools in Alabama as the summer quickly approached.

The YMCA said they were adjusting schedules to accommodate staff and training as many new lifeguards as possible.

The city of Birmingham was also feeling the pressure to get qualified lifeguards at each city pool, according to the parks superintendent, Ronald Hicks, who said they were still optimistic several public pools would open in the summer of 2022.

According to the city’s website, there are 18 public pools in Birmingham.

Hicks said the city was working to get back to normal after closing many of its pools during the pandemic.

The city lost many of their certified lifeguards during the two-year hiatus, according to Hicks, so they were working to get new lifeguards trained and certified ahead of the swim season.

Hicks said the good news was that they were getting applications for lifeguards but the state’s trainers were limited. He explained Birmingham was leaning on the experts at the Crossplex to host week-long trainings.

Hicks said the pools would not open by their usual date on memorial weekend in 2022 but they were planning to take the first dive the first week of June.

