U.S. Marshals ramping up search for escaped murder suspect and the correctional officer who helped him escape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The hunt for Casey and Vicky White continues. The murder suspect and the former correctional officer have continued to evade US Marshals, and now the Marshal’s office is stepping up the search efforts.

The Marshal’s office has been in contact with everyone, from border patrol to local law enforcement here in Alabama, and now they say the search will grow in size and scope as marshals push more resources into it.

“The Marshal’s service has elevated this case to a major case, which allows for additional funding and resources. The agency is fully committed to the apprehension of these two individuals,” said U.S. Marshal Marty Keeley.

He stresses the two could have a significant amount of cash that has allowed them to stay hidden.

“She sold her home and I think the price was about 95,000 dollars. As I understand that was below market value. I don’t know the amount of cash she received from the sale of that property, however I think it is safe to assume that they have cash at this particular time,” said Keeley.

Former Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ted Sexton says it actually reminds him of another case over a decade ago.

“This is not the first time in Alabama we have seen this. You had Centobie probably ten to fifteen years ago with a very similar situation. Where a female was involved In his escape,” said Sexton.

But how does law enforcement work to limit relationships between inmates and guards?

“One of the things you try to do is alter persons and their assignments so that they don’t have the opportunity to develop a personal relationship,” said Sexton.

Sexton stresses law enforcement will learn from this case and believe more policies and procedures will be implemented to limit the chances of something like this happening again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.