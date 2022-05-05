University of Montevallo building renamed Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. Hall

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo has officially named a building after a Civil Rights Advocate.

On May 4, a dedication ceremony was held to rename the University of Montevallo on Main building, to Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. Hall.

Dr. Fallin graduated from Montevallo and is currently a professor emeritus of History at the school.

Dr. Fallin will also serve as the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7.

