University of Montevallo building renamed Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. Hall

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo has officially named a building after a Civil Rights Advocate.

On May 4, a dedication ceremony was held to rename the University of Montevallo on Main building, to Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. Hall.

Dr. Fallin graduated from Montevallo and is currently a professor emeritus of History at the school.

Dr. Fallin will also serve as the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7.

