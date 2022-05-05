Thieves steal catalytic converters from Boys & Girls Club vans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Boys & Girls Club needs your help after thieves stole catalytic converters from two of its vans.

Leaders at the non-profit said these vans are critical for field trips.

The summer session starts in just a few weeks.

So, if they can’t get the vans fixed…they’ll have to change their plans.

The Boys & Girls Club vans were parked in a gated lot for routine maintenance, but when an employee went out to check on the vans Monday, they discovered the catalytic converters were missing.

“He says he cranked it up and it sounded like the loudest lawnmower you ever want to hear,” said Nicole Kimbrough with the Boys & Girls Club.

The non-profit believes thieves stole the converters sometime between Friday, April 29, and Monday morning, May 2.

“And my coworker actually said he looked under the van, and they actually sawed it off with a saw, so it wasn’t…it was a methodical thing. They actually went under the van and sawed it off and took both of them. So, I’m assuming we’ve been watched, and that is even more concerning,” Kimbrough said.

Replacing catalytic converters can cost thousands of dollars.

“It kind of makes me sad to know that someone would be willing to take something so vital to the needs of our children. We’re a non-profit organization, so something like this is not necessarily in our budget to even fix,” Kimbrough said.

She added that if they’re unable to find the money in their budget, they’ll have to cut trips the kids were looking forward to.

“I mean…it’s important because the Boys & Girls Club is all about making sure our kids have a fun summer and when they’re unable to take those recreational field trips, it kind of makes the summer dull and boring. If someone would like to help us out and maybe give us a loaner van so that we’ll be able to transport our students throughout the summer, that would also be very helpful,” Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough said this couldn’t have come at a worse time because the summer program starts June 1, so they don’t have much time to find an alternative.

If you’d like to help in anyway, you can contact Nicole Kimbrough at nicole@bgcca.org or call her at (205) 815-0703.

