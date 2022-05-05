LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Thieves steal catalytic converters from Boys & Girls Club vans

Catalytic converters stolen from Boys and Girls Club vans
By Chasity Maxie
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Boys & Girls Club needs your help after thieves stole catalytic converters from two of its vans.

Leaders at the non-profit said these vans are critical for field trips.

The summer session starts in just a few weeks.

So, if they can’t get the vans fixed…they’ll have to change their plans.

The Boys & Girls Club vans were parked in a gated lot for routine maintenance, but when an employee went out to check on the vans Monday, they discovered the catalytic converters were missing.

“He says he cranked it up and it sounded like the loudest lawnmower you ever want to hear,” said Nicole Kimbrough with the Boys & Girls Club.

The non-profit believes thieves stole the converters sometime between Friday, April 29, and Monday morning, May 2.

“And my coworker actually said he looked under the van, and they actually sawed it off with a saw, so it wasn’t…it was a methodical thing. They actually went under the van and sawed it off and took both of them. So, I’m assuming we’ve been watched, and that is even more concerning,” Kimbrough said.

Replacing catalytic converters can cost thousands of dollars.

“It kind of makes me sad to know that someone would be willing to take something so vital to the needs of our children. We’re a non-profit organization, so something like this is not necessarily in our budget to even fix,” Kimbrough said.

She added that if they’re unable to find the money in their budget, they’ll have to cut trips the kids were looking forward to.

“I mean…it’s important because the Boys & Girls Club is all about making sure our kids have a fun summer and when they’re unable to take those recreational field trips, it kind of makes the summer dull and boring. If someone would like to help us out and maybe give us a loaner van so that we’ll be able to transport our students throughout the summer, that would also be very helpful,” Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough said this couldn’t have come at a worse time because the summer program starts June 1, so they don’t have much time to find an alternative.

If you’d like to help in anyway, you can contact Nicole Kimbrough at nicole@bgcca.org or call her at (205) 815-0703.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

University of Montevallo building renamed Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. Hall
University of Montevallo building renamed Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. Hall
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
U.S. Marshals ramping up search for escaped murder suspect and the correctional officer who helped him escape
Local school district honoring students who sign to protect and serve
Local school district honoring students who sign up to serve our country
Developers working on plan to redesign Linn Park
Developers working on plan to redesign Linn Park