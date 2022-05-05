SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar: Shrimp & Grits recipe

Garlic Parmesan Grits

MAKES 6 SERVINGS

Ingredients

• 3 ½ cups water

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup stone ground grits

• 4 to 6 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 cup heavy cream

• ½ cup shaved parmesan cheese

• ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

• 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

• ½ teaspoon sugar

Instructions

1. Add 3 ½ cups of water to a medium saucepan. Add salt and bring it to a boil over high heat.

2. Gradually stir in stone-ground grits.

3. Continue stirring and reduce the heat to low. Cook, stirring frequently, for about 40 to 50 minutes, or until the grits are very thick. Depending on the grind, cooking can take longer. As the grits thicken, they can scorch easily, so be sure to stir often. If the grits absorb all of the water before they are done, add more hot water as needed.

4. Beat in butter, cream, cheese, garlic, sugar and freshly ground black pepper.

5. Serve the grits hot

Garlic and Lemon Shrimp

MAKES 6 SERVINGS

Ingredients

• ₁ ⁄₃ cup butter, divided

• 4 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 tablespoon)

• 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails intact

• kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• juice of half a lemon (about 2 tablespoons)

• fresh chopped parsley, to garnish

Instructions

1. Melt 2 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (about 1 minute).2. Fry shrimp and add salt and pepper, to your taste. Cook 2 minutes on one side, while stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (about 1 minute).

3. Flip and cook 2 minutes on the other side until JUST beginning to turn pink.

4. Add in the remaining butter and lemon juice. Cook, while stirring, until the butter melts and the shrimp have cooked through (do not overcook them). Take off heat. Taste test, and add more lemon juice, salt or pepper, if needed to suit your tastes.

