Six students make history at UA with Crossing Points program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend will mark a significant milestone for six University of Alabama students. It’s all because of the Crossing Points Program that made their dreams reachable and much more. Those six students are about to accomplish something they never thought was possible, a goal that will be realized when they cross that stage on May 7 inside Coleman Coliseum.

A picture-perfect ending to three years of turning dreams into realities and looking beyond disabilities. On May 7, Colby Spangler and Maeghan DeLoach will receive a certificate in Occupational Studies, all part of the University of Alabama’s Crossing Points Program.

“I am about to go out on my own in this world,” said Spangler.

“Crossing Points works to equip students that have intellectual disabilities, ranging from autism spectrum to Down Syndrome. It equips them with resources and support so that they may be successful. These areas include employment and independent living,” said Jeremy Reid, Coordinator Outreach for Crossing Points.

Although Crossing Points has been around since the early 2000s in the local school districts, Colby and Maeghan will become part of the very first graduating class at UA under the curriculum.

“Our students are enrolled in some UA classes. They’re also enrolled in classes through the Crossing Points Program,” Reid said.

For the better part of May 5, the students got instructions on how graduation works at Alabama, the logistics behind the march from the indoor football complex to Coleman Coliseum next door. They will march and walk across the stage with the rest of the graduating seniors from the College of Education.

For Maeghan DeLoach.. trying on the graduation gown felt good and wonderful.

“It feels honored to be graduating. It feels great,” said DeLoach.

Three years ago, Meaghan and Colby found the courage to look beyond their disabilities and took the next step in the Crossing Points program. They overcame their challenges and won, because they never looked back.

Colby Spangler says he’ll work in wildlife management after graduation, while Maeghan DeLoach will look for a job in sports media.

