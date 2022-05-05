LawCall
Shooting investigation at Bent Tree Apartments in Tuscaloosa

Shooting investigation on Hargrove Road
(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a Thursday morning shooting.

Shooting investigation on Hargrove Road
Shooting investigation on Hargrove Road(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

It happened at Bent Tree Apartments on Hargrove Road.

Officers said one person was shot and taken to a hospital.

No word on suspects.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

