Shooting investigation at Bent Tree Apartments in Tuscaloosa
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a Thursday morning shooting.
It happened at Bent Tree Apartments on Hargrove Road.
Officers said one person was shot and taken to a hospital.
No word on suspects.
