Shooting investigation at Bent Tree Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a Thursday morning shooting.

Shooting investigation on Hargrove Road (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

It happened at Bent Tree Apartments on Hargrove Road.

Officers said one person was shot and taken to a hospital.

No word on suspects.

