Samford Baseball looking to build off big weekend series, plus a look at the 2022 Media Home Run Derby

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford Baseball hosted their annual Media Home Run Derby on Thursday, May 5.

While WBRC’s Lynden Blake gave it her best, she didn’t win, but made contact with every pitch! While at Joe Lee Griffin Field, Samford Baseball coach, Tony David, took time to talk about Samford’s recent success after pitching to all the Home Run Derby participants.

The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive weekend which featured two wins over 22 ranked Wofford.

Samford is sitting fourth in the SoCon standings at the moment. Coach David said the Wofford wins are a big confidence boost.

“Hopefully, as I told them at the time, the comeback late against Wofford, not a season saver, we were doing well in the league, but a season-changer,” David added.

On May 6, East Tennessee State comes to Birmingham for a three-game series. Then Tuesday, May 10, Mississippi State, the defending College World Series champs, take on Samford at the Hoover Met.

