‘Right now, it’s hard to expect to reap peace’: Homicide investigation on 26th Ave N in Birmingham

Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 26th Ave N
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police investigated a homicide Thursday morning.

Officers said a man was shot and killed following what they believe was some type of argument inside a home.

Investigators said they got a call about shots fired in the area of 1600 block of 26th Ave. N.

The victim ran outside of the home and collapsed, according to Birmingham Police. The man died.

Truman Fitzgerald, Media Relations Officer with Birmingham Police said, “Right now, it’s hard to expect to reap peace in our city when we’re sowing so much violence in our system on a daily basis.”

There are no suspects at this time. Detectives are going door to door asking questions.

If you have any information call BPD at (205) 254-1765.

