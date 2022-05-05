One person shot, killed on Overton Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a homicide that happened on May 4, 2022.

Police say officers were dispatched to Overton Road at Liberty Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities in Vestavia told Birmingham Police officers that a person suffering form a gunshot wound was taken to Grandview Hospital, where they later died.

Witnesses tell police that on the I-459 off ramp, they saw a sedan pull off the interstate, and a man exited the car injured from a gunshot wound. The victim collapsed in the roadway before being taken to the hospital by Vestavia Fire and Rescue. Birmingham Police believe the shooting happened in their jurisdiction.

So far, no suspects are in custody. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call police at 205-254-1764, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

