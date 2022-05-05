LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

One person shot, killed on Overton Road

Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Overton Road
Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Overton Road(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a homicide that happened on May 4, 2022.

Police say officers were dispatched to Overton Road at Liberty Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities in Vestavia told Birmingham Police officers that a person suffering form a gunshot wound was taken to Grandview Hospital, where they later died.

Witnesses tell police that on the I-459 off ramp, they saw a sedan pull off the interstate, and a man exited the car injured from a gunshot wound. The victim collapsed in the roadway before being taken to the hospital by Vestavia Fire and Rescue. Birmingham Police believe the shooting happened in their jurisdiction.

So far, no suspects are in custody. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call police at 205-254-1764, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Developers working on plan to redesign Linn Park
Developers working on plan to redesign Linn Park
Margarita Grill Drink
Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Chief Ladiga Trail update
Chief Ladiga Trail update
Search for Casey White and Vicky White
Search for Casey White and Vicky White