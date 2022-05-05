Organizers say summer camps filling up quickly this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The end of the school year is right around the corner, and many of you are now thinking about childcare for the summer.

Officials with the Greater Birmingham YMCA said they serve about 900 kids a week at their camp locations, and for some camps, they already have waitlists with more than 200 kids on it.

Youth Development Director Rhonda Elmore said they are seeing more campers than previous years, and she think it’s because many parents are no longer working from home and have less concerns about catching COVID at camp.

She said they are seeing day camps fill up and many parents are using it as a childcare alternative. Elmore said they are also seeing students with behavior and social problems from the pandemic, and camps can help.

“I think a lot of parents are putting their kids into programs, so they can have that exposure and just that socialization with their peers,” Elmore said.

Some YMCA locations are still accepting summer campers, but there are many other camps in the area with openings still. Click here for a list.

