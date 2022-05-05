New USFL rules starting this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL has issued a new rule change for the league.

Starting this week, games played in Birmingham will have a new feature.

During the first and third quarters, the game will have a running clock after an incomplete pass.

During the second and fourth, the clock will stop as it has the first three weeks.

Head of USFL Officiating, Mike Pereira, said this is to maximize fan enjoyment.

The league wants to keep games under three hours.

The Birmingham Stallions will play another prime-time matchup this week. The Stallions will take on the Tampa Bay Bandits on May 7 at 6:00 p.m. on WBRC.

