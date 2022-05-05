LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

New USFL rules starting this weekend

During the first and third quarters, the game will have a running clock after an incomplete pass.
During the first and third quarters, the game will have a running clock after an incomplete pass.(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL has issued a new rule change for the league.

Starting this week, games played in Birmingham will have a new feature.

During the first and third quarters, the game will have a running clock after an incomplete pass.

During the second and fourth, the clock will stop as it has the first three weeks.

Head of USFL Officiating, Mike Pereira, said this is to maximize fan enjoyment.

The league wants to keep games under three hours.

The Birmingham Stallions will play another prime-time matchup this week. The Stallions will take on the Tampa Bay Bandits on May 7 at 6:00 p.m. on WBRC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive weekend which featured two wins over 22 ranked...
Samford Baseball looking to build off big weekend series, plus a look at the 2022 Media Home Run Derby
Collins came back to get his degree from Alabama after making a promise to Coach Nick Saban.
Former Crimson Tide star Landon Collins graduating from University of Alabama
Former Alabama Executive Deputy AD Jeff Purinton is the new Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of...
Alabama executive deputy AD Jeff Purinton hired as new Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics
Oakwood Adventist Academy sues AHSAA, claims religious discrimination