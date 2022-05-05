Local school district honoring students who sign up to serve our country

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Signing days for student athletes are filled with celebrations, smiles and proud loved ones. The Cullman County School District now hoping to give those signing to serve our country a similar honor.

Six different students inside the district committed to protect our country and our freedoms on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

This is the second Annual Military Day for Cullman County School District, and the district believes this is a great way to honor the students. The six students enlisted in three different branches, and the superintendent stresses this further highlights their character.

“We want to honor our young people who are signing up and joining the military. We want to recognize them and celebrate them,” said Cullman County School District Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette. “In Cullman County, we have a lot of phenomenal students and this is just a testament to that.”

One student who signed said the chaos in Ukraine didn’t discourage him at all, and that he wants to serve and make a difference.

“When I was younger thinking about the military, there were grown adults fighting in Afghanistan just so I could sleep right there. I want to pay them back and serve my country a good favor,” said Holly Pond High School senior and Army National Guard signee Calvin Odom.

Perhaps the oldest marine veteran still alive, 101-year-old Roy Drinkard, attended the signing ceremony to wish the signees luck. He says he will be praying for them and that their country is thankful for their sacrifice.

