Jury finds Tuscaloosa man guilty in 2017 Huntsville murder trial

The Tuscaloosa man was found guilty of murder on May 5
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who has been charged with a 2017 murder received a guilty verdict on Thursday morning.

Mondrel Ward received the verdict on May 5 after his trials faced multiple delays in the process including a long COVID-19 pause.

Ward was arrested in 2017 in connection to a murder committed in Huntsville. Police say that Ward was arguing with Ezekiel Briggs which led to Ward shooting Briggs.

Earlier in the week, Ward’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case for the lack of a speedy trial, but the motion did not pass and the trial went on. In the trial, the court heard from several witnesses, including the sister of the victim, the girlfriend of the victim and an investigator. The court was also shown videos and pictures depicting the crime scene including videos of a fight and pictures of the deceased.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place in mid June.

