Jessica Ivey’s Cheesy Guacamole
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Makes 8 servings
16 oz low-fat cottage cheese
1 cup diced avocado
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese
- Purée cottage cheese until smooth in food processor.
- In a small bowl combine avocado, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt, cumin, coriander and garlic powder; mash with a fork until chunky.
- Stir together cottage cheese, guacamole mixture and Cheddar, reserving some Cheddar to use as garnish.
