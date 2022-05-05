LawCall
Jessica Ivey's Cheesy Guacamole

Cheesy Guacamole
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Cheesy Guacamole

Makes 8 servings

16 oz low-fat cottage cheese

1 cup diced avocado

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

  • Purée cottage cheese until smooth in food processor.
  • In a small bowl combine avocado, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt, cumin, coriander and garlic powder; mash with a fork until chunky.
  • Stir together cottage cheese, guacamole mixture and Cheddar, reserving some Cheddar to use as garnish.

