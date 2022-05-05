LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Jefferson County burn ban in effect

By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is reminding everyone that the Jefferson County burn ban is officially in effect.

No outside burning is allowed through the whole summer. The county has a burn ban every year between May-October.

The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) says open burning is allowed during other months, only with a permit.

But because it’s already May, Juan Merriweather with AFC says don’t think about it!

Open burning, especially during summer months, is very risky. The Jefferson County Department of Health says open flames can get out of hand quickly, causing serious property damage or serious burns. They add one of the greatest health risks is smoke inhalation.

Even though it is illegal, Merriweather says it still happens throughout the county.

“We still get folks burning in the yard, burning debris off, burning trash, things of that nature,” said Merriweather. “So understand in Jefferson County, Alabama, it is not permitted.”

He adds the burn ban does not include grilling or cooking food, so residents can still have summer barbecues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Summer camps already starting to fill up
Organizers say summer camps filling up quickly this year
Checking summer camp credentials
How to make sure your kid’s summer camp or daycare is legitimate
The city of Birmingham feeling the pressure to get qualified lifeguards at each city pool,...
When will Birmingham public pools open this year?
Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state...
Woman charged with helping convicted murderer escape in Montgomery