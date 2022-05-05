Jefferson County burn ban in effect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is reminding everyone that the Jefferson County burn ban is officially in effect.

No outside burning is allowed through the whole summer. The county has a burn ban every year between May-October.

The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) says open burning is allowed during other months, only with a permit.

But because it’s already May, Juan Merriweather with AFC says don’t think about it!

Open burning, especially during summer months, is very risky. The Jefferson County Department of Health says open flames can get out of hand quickly, causing serious property damage or serious burns. They add one of the greatest health risks is smoke inhalation.

Even though it is illegal, Merriweather says it still happens throughout the county.

“We still get folks burning in the yard, burning debris off, burning trash, things of that nature,” said Merriweather. “So understand in Jefferson County, Alabama, it is not permitted.”

He adds the burn ban does not include grilling or cooking food, so residents can still have summer barbecues.

