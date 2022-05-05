JCSO: Missing Center Point man case now being investigated as homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a missing man case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in piecing together what happened to 68-year-old Sterling Emanuel Jones.

Jones was last heard from on Oct. 25, 2021. He was traveling to Mississippi with a large sum of money, according to police.

Officers say evidence recovered indicates Jones is no longer alive. The vehicle believed to have been utilized in his disappearance is a green 2011 Infinity SUV with a personalized tag that reads “SIRNARD.” That vehicle has been recovered.

Crime Stoppers says the family is offering an additional $15,000 to the previous $5,000 reward, for information that will lead investigators to additional evidence in the case.

“He would help you with any problem, large or small ... We miss him. We are asking that you help bring justice to the case. We need your help. We’re looking forward to justice,” said Jones’ son Sterling Huntley.

Authorities say Jones was last seen in Scooba, Mississippi.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 205-254-7777.

