How to make sure your kid’s summer camp or daycare is legitimate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With classes almost out for the school year, many of parents are now signing their kids up for summer camps and daycares, and local officials said it’s important that you are checking daycare credentials and safety requirements.

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham said they are still hiring camp counselors for the summer, but it’s a lengthy process to get hired, because they have a lot of safety criteria.

Youth Development Director Rhonda Elmore said only 18 and up adults can be left alone campers and it’s small groups. Elmore said it is one adult per 12 kids.

She said each employee is required to pass a child abuse prevention check and a background check. They also check employees with the state’s child abuse and neglect registry and make them pass 40 hours of pre-camp training.

Elmore said not every camp or daycare has this criteria, but there are some simple ways to check where you’re sending your kid is safe.

“You want to look at their staff to child ratio,” Elmore said. “How is that set up? What kind of background checks are they doing? What kind of trainings are provided and what does the daily schedule look like?”

Elmore said it is important to ask these questions to the counselors and make sure you’re checking these qualifications. Click here for a Better Business Bureau list of accredited summer camps in the area.

