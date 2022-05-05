How the Garden Grows

Gibbs Garden Center (WBRC)

GOOD HOPE, Ala. (WBRC) - In the small community of Good Hope just off I-65, there’s a garden center which is anything but small. In Cullman County the flowers are blooming, and the people are coming to Gibbs Garden Center, a destination which is literally growing all the time.

“Me and my wife, we were going down the road in my hometown of Holly Pond where I lived and grew up, pretty much lived my entire life, and they had a for sale sign in front of the local garden center,” explains Dusty Gibbs. “The only thing we knew about the gardening center business when we bought it is that it was for sale. The Lord looks out for you when you don’t have enough sense to look out for yourself and it took everywhere we’ve been to get to where we are.”

And how the Gibbs’ garden has grown, Dusty points out, “We’re on about 20 acres. We have 16 greenhouses, eight of those being heated spaces. We’ve got about 35,000 square foot of heated greenhouse production space and we also have eight cold frames where we house shrubs and different things like that. "

Even with the growth Dusty says, “This is a Mom-and-Pop operation, no degree.”

Heather and Dusty, along with daughter Zoe, say if you’re a gardener, this is the spot for you. If you’re not a gardener, one trip to Gibbs Garden Center might convert you. It is sort of a conversion story according to Dusty, “It was truly a God Thing, just hand delivered us a vision for this.”

The Gibbs have increased in size and knowledge, but they had a steep learning curve when all this started.

Dusty’s wife, Heather, remembers, “We did not know a geranium, which is what these are, from a petunia, when we bought the place. I walked around with a note pad and a pen, and I said tell me the names of these plants.”

So avid gardener or just getting started, at Gibbs Garden Center they understand. Dusty says, “Our mission statement is we want to provide our customer with as much information as we possibly can so that they can be as successful as they possibly can with any of their garden endeavors.”

Heather says getting to know their customers is important, “I have so many that come year-after-year because they know that I know they don’t have time to water. So, I will steer them clear of things that drink more water.”

Dusty says Gibbs Garden Center continues to welcome new visitors, “We’ve seen a new wave of people excited about this and we’re excited to see them come.”

