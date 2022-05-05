Former Crimson Tide star Landon Collins graduating from University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama star Landon Collins is getting another achievement in his career: his diploma.

The former All-American announced that he is graduating from the University of Alabama. Collins left Alabama after three years, declaring for the NFL Draft in 2015. Collins has played in the NFL for seven years, for the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders. He has made the Pro Bowl three times, and was named a first team All-Pro in 2016.

Collins came back to get his degree from Alabama after making a promise to Coach Nick Saban.

“He said, ‘man it’s a blessing cause you said you promised me, you were gonna come back and get your degree,’” said Collins. “And then he remembered that after seven years.”

