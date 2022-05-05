LawCall
Former Akron, Ala. Town Clerk indicted on theft, ethics charges

(Source: WSFA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The former town clerk for the town of Akron, in Hale County, was indicted on theft and ethics charges, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Marshall’s office said Taylor, 42, served as town clerk until November 2020, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday and was released on bond.

The indictment charges Taylor with three counts:

  • Intentionally using her official position as the Town Clerk of Akron to access the town’s public library bank account to receive up to $115,184.40 in either cash or debit card purchases for herself, a family member, or business with which she was associated.
  • Theft of up to $115,184.40.
  • Making a false statement to an employee of the Alabama Ethics Commission.

The case is being prosecuted by the Alabama Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division with the assistance of the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts and the Alabama Ethics Commission.

