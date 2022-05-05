FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry, hot Thursday afternoon; chance of storms tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday and Cinco de Mayo! We are starting out the day dry with warm temperatures. West Alabama is starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. East Alabama and areas north of Birmingham are slightly cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We can’t rule out patchy fog this morning, especially in spots that received rainfall yesterday afternoon. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover across Central Alabama moving from west to east. We continue to watch a cold front out to our west that is producing numerous flash flood warnings and active severe storms in parts of Oklahoma, Missouri, and northwest Arkansas. This is the same system that will move into our area tomorrow. Ahead of this system, we are going to end up mostly dry and very warm today. We are forecasting a hot day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It’ll certainly feel summer-like today. We will end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy this afternoon with only a 20% chance for a stray shower or storm. Most of the models keep us dry through 8 PM. Winds will be breezy at times from the south at 10-15 mph. Our rain chances could ramp up late this evening and tonight as a disturbance to our west pushes into west Alabama. Any storm that develops later today could become strong or severe. The main threats today and tonight include strong winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. Greatest concern for an isolated storm late this evening and tonight will be in west Alabama where a marginal risk - threat level one out of five- has been issued.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next 48 hours is the arrival of a cold front tomorrow that will eventually provide us a beautiful weekend. Models are hinting that a cluster of showers and storms could impact west Alabama late this evening between 8 PM - 2 AM. Any storms that move into west Alabama could be initially strong or severe, but the storms should weaken as they move east. Rain chance around 50% tonight mainly for areas along and west of I-65. Majority of the models show showers and storms developing ahead of the cold front tomorrow morning across Central Alabama. We may be dealing with rainy conditions for your morning commute Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk for areas along and south of I-20/59. Areas in west Alabama have a lower threat to see an isolated strong and severe storm. The focus for strong and severe storms tomorrow includes Bibb, Chilton, Jefferson, Shelby, Talladega, Clay, Coosa, Calhoun, Cherokee, St. Clair, and Etowah counties. The main threats include damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and a very low chance for an isolated tornado. The window for strong storms will likely occur between 7 AM - 3 PM. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tomorrow. Tune in to Good Day Alabama as we track the potential storms tomorrow. I think Friday afternoon and evening will end up mostly dry with winds shifting from the southwest to the west. We’ll start tomorrow morning cloudy with a 70% chance for storms. By Friday afternoon and evening, we’ll hold on to a 20-30% chance for isolated storms with a partly cloudy sky and windy conditions. Highs tomorrow are forecast to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: If you plan on attending the USFL game tomorrow night or Barons Baseball, I think both games will end up mostly dry with comfortable conditions. We will hold on to a 20% chance for a stray shower Friday evening and night. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 70s and 60s Friday evening.

Beautiful Mother’s Day Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking fantastic! Temperatures will end up a little cooler Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday morning, but models are hinting at some cloud cover moving in from the north Saturday afternoon. With northerly winds in place, humidity levels should remain comfortable. Temperatures are forecast to be slightly below average Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It should be a gorgeous afternoon to spend some time outdoors. Weather is looking great for the USFL games at Protective Stadium. If you plan on being out Saturday evening, you might want to grab a light jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 50s by Sunday morning. Parts of north Alabama could squeeze out temperatures in the upper 40s! Mother’s Day is looking wonderful with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels should remain comfortable.

Heating Up Next Week: The big story next week will be the heat! Temperatures are forecast to climb 5-10 degrees above average next week. Highs next Monday and Tuesday could reach the upper 80s with some spots in the lower 90s. It’ll feel like a sneak peek to summer next week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine next Monday and Tuesday. A disturbance in the western Atlantic Ocean could move into the eastern United States Tuesday into Wednesday. It could increase our cloud cover and spark afternoon showers and storms by the middle of next week. Rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday around 20-30%. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful Cinco de Mayo-

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

