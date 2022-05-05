Developers working on plan to redesign Linn Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with REV Birmingham announced that organizers are currently meeting for a planning project to redesign and reactivate Linn Park.

Public and private partners met with park designers OJB Landscape Architecture, as they start an eight month plan to improve Linn Park.

Community meetings are being planned. A kick-off workshop will be held on May 19, and meetings in July and October are also planned.

The design for Linn Park is being funded by investments from The Friends of Linn Park, the Philip Morris Fund for Design Arts, and the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham.

“As we position Birmingham for the future, now is a perfect time to create a strategy for our city’s first park,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

