Birmingham Civil Rights Institute back on track financially after struggling the past few years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, a place reminding visitors of the city’s pivotal role in the civil rights movement, is now healthy again financially, according to institute president and CEO DeJuana Thompson.

BCRI has raised $2.4 million on the heels of its 30th anniversary.

“That budget is being raised through grants, private donors, membership, and programming. The city is also a great economic partner to the institute,” Thompson said.

In 2020, BCRI faced a projected six-figure deficit. The pandemic only adding to its struggles. A year ago, Thompson was named interim president and vowed to get things back on track. Wednesday, the board of directors named Thompson as the institute’s permanent leader.

“Even now while I’m honored to really hold, I guess be vested in the title, it really was and is about the work. I felt like there was an opportunity for me to make a difference within this space that has made a difference for so many,” Thompson said.

Thompson tells us she and her team have a lot planned for the BCRI including bringing it more into the 21st century with technology to inspire the next generation of activists.

“We want them to experience the history and the current opportunities with the best technology and advancement that they can so that engagement is at a level that is excellent and complimentary to all the other high level advancements that are happening around the city,” Thompson said.

Thompson says another goal is keeping things current inside the BCRI with issues in today’s society.

The BCRI also has new board members and staff all working together, they say, to make the institute a place to really invest in.

You can learn more about the BCRI here: https://www.bcri.org/

