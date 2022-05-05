B’ham PD: Investigation underway after gunshot victim arrives at Fire Station 16

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives are conducting an assault investigation after a gunshot victim arrived at Fire Station 16 on Ave I around 9 a.m. on May 5.

Police say the victim was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 911 Communication Division received a ShotSpotter alert from the 1500 block of Ave L.

Police say there are no suspects in custody.

Authorities continue to investigate.

