‘Battle of the experts’: Former federal judge reacts to DOJ challenging Alabama’s transgender law

Reaction to DOJ challenging Alabama's transgender law
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging Alabama’s transgender law. The law which goes into effect May 8, makes it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under age 19 with puberty blockers and hormones to help affirm their new gender identity.

Doctors and others could face up to 10 years in prison but the DOJ believes the law is unconstitutional.

Former federal judge John Carroll and Samford University law professor believes the court is going to have to listen to a battle of the experts.

“It’s going to pit physician against physician and the court is going to have to decide if this is a valid disorder that deserves treatment then it think this law is unconstitutional. If the court decides that everybody that thinks about gender dysphoria are sort of quacks, then it’s not going to be,” Carroll said.

In a statement, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the science and common sense are on Alabama’s side and he believes the state will win the fight to protect the children.

