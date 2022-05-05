68-year-old man killed in crash in Walker County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 68-year-old Eldridge man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Walker County Wednesday, May 4, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Michael B. McCaleb, 68, was killed when his SUV was struck by a person driving a tractor trailer. McCaleb died at the scene, according to Troopers.

The truck driver was injured and taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The crash occurred before 11:00 a.m. on Interstate 22 near the 47 mile marker, approximately two miles northeast of Carbon Hill, in Walker County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

