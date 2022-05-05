LawCall
68-year-old man killed in crash in Walker County

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 68-year-old Eldridge man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Walker County Wednesday, May 4, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Michael B. McCaleb, 68, was killed when his SUV was struck by a person driving a tractor trailer. McCaleb died at the scene, according to Troopers.

The truck driver was injured and taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The crash occurred before 11:00 a.m. on Interstate 22 near the 47 mile marker, approximately two miles northeast of Carbon Hill, in Walker County.

location map for website

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

