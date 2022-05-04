Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cinco de Mayo is Thursday, May 5, and one restaurant in Shelby County is going all out for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic!

Margarita Grill in Pelham is ready for Cinco de Mayo.

If you think the holiday celebrates Mexico’s independence, well not quite, it actually honors Mexico’s victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla. And in America, it’s a chance to dive into Mexican culture.

“For one thing I’m glad we are having this Cinco de Mayo, no matter how it came part of the American celebration,” Margarita Grill owner, Javier Jerez, said. “The main thing is to enjoy and relax.”

Jerez is once again bringing the party to the parking lot with Mexican candy drink specials and live entertainment headlined by Nacho Daddy.

“We want the community, we want the people, to come out and celebrate, too much stress is no good,” Jerez said.

Manager, Michael Wells said Thursday they’ll make margaritas by the gallon.

“The base of water, sugar, fresh lime juice, we add tequila, triple sec to that, it’s the perfect margarita,” he added.

“I come here for the margaritas,” customer, Kevin Vos, said.

The Cinco de Mayo celebration gives the Mexican restaurant industry a financial boost.

At Margarita Grill, Wells expects to see 30-50 percent more revenue than the busiest Friday night.

“You don’t get any bigger than that,” Wells said.

They’re not just prepared for it., they want a packed house.

“And we’re just going to blow it out.” Jerez said.

WBRC found these Cince De Mayo deals:

La Paz in Mountain Brook is offering $4 Mexican beers and $4 margaritas Thursday. The restaurant will have live music, face painting for kids and giveaways.

Las Trojas Cantina on 280 will have beer for $4.50 and small margs for $3.95 for Cinco de Mayo.

