Undisclosed Trauma: Suicide - Thugging it Out

By Toi Thornton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
This episode of Undisclosed Trauma with Toi Thornton is a bit heavy. It features a conversation on suicide from a mother’s perspective. It was inspired by 22-year-old Tyrique Fisher, a college student who committed suicide in May of 2021. What made his story so peculiar was his death note, which was left on Instagram.

By the time his family got word, it was too late.

His mother, Janet Fisher, opens up about the experience, coping with the grief of it all, and how she is working to build his legacy while saving the lives of others.

Keep up with the Undisclosed Trauma show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at toi.thornton@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

