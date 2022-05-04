Undisclosed Trauma: Suicide - Thugging it Out

This episode of Undisclosed Trauma with Toi Thornton is a bit heavy. It features a conversation on suicide from a mother’s perspective. It was inspired by 22-year-old Tyrique Fisher, a college student who committed suicide in May of 2021. What made his story so peculiar was his death note, which was left on Instagram.

By the time his family got word, it was too late.

His mother, Janet Fisher, opens up about the experience, coping with the grief of it all, and how she is working to build his legacy while saving the lives of others.

