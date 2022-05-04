LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police searching for hit and run suspect

Tuscaloosa Police searching for hit and run suspect
Tuscaloosa Police searching for hit and run suspect(Tuscaloosa Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say they are currently searching for someone they say struck a person riding a skateboard on April 16, 2022.

Police say the victim was crossing University Boulevard and 21st Avenue legally around 8:00 p.m. on April 16. Witnesses say the driver of the car slowed down but never stopped, hit the skater, and drove down towards Jack Warner Parkway. This happened near Taco Mama and the federal courthouse. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say they are looking for a 2012-2018 white Audi A6 with a mirror on the driver’s side out. Police say the mirror housing remained intact.

If you have any information on the driver, you’re asked to call 205-349-2121.

