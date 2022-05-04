Tuscaloosa honors its firefighters on International Firefighter’s Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It started with a tragedy in Linton, Australia, a massive bushfire that killed five firefighters.

This was back in 1998, and since that time firefighters all over the world have been honored and recognized for their hard work and sacrifice. In Tuscaloosa, the fire department fed its firefighters with a delicious barbecue lunch, and awards were given out, a big ‘thank you’ for all they do.

“Having a luncheon for all our on-duty personnel. We invited our retirees, one thing we do a little differently with our department. We not only celebrate our firefighters, we celebrate our retired firefighters and our non-sworn personnel,” said Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith.

“Yes sir, we all feel appreciated. We always get feedback from the community and it’s always good to hang out with each other again, especially the food. Firefighters love to eat,” said Tuscaloosa Fire Department Lt. Derek Wallace.

With Tuscaloosa having 11 fire stations and 259 firefighters, not all of them were treated to a good meal on May 4, but the fire department will continue to honor those who couldn’t make it, on Thursday and on Friday.

