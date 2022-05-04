Sheriff Rick Singleton on Vicky White: ‘It was obvious she wasn’t concerned for her safety”

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton sat down with WAFF on Wednesday for an exclusive one-on-one interview about the missing corrections officer, inmate.

It was released on Tuesday by the United States Marshals Service what Vicky White and Casey White may possibly be traveling in. The U.S. Marshals released a flyer that said Vicky and Casey are possibly traveling in a 2007 Ford Edge that is copper/gold. There is also damage to the left rear bumper.

The U.S. Marshals released an updated flyer Tuesday afternoon. (U.S. Marshal Service)

Singleton said investigators do not have an exact location of where the fugitives may be, but hopes the vehicle description could lead to new information.

“We don’t have a specific geographic location where we think they might be,” Singleton said. “We’re planning since that information is now out and they know we know, they will probably, if they haven’t already, abandon that vehicle. So we will have to start that process over, trying to find out what they are driving.”

In a video released Tuesday, Vicky White is seen leading Casey White to a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on the morning of April 29. Vicky White allowed Casey White to follow behind her as she opened the car door. Singleton said that was strictly against protocol.

“It was obvious that she wasn’t concerned about her safety,” Singleton said. “That was strictly against protocol. The fact that she was taking him out alone was against protocol. He did have shackles and handcuffs on which was protocol, but I think that was to not raise alarm inside the jail itself before she left with him.”

At 9:30 a.m., Vicky White is seen walking Casey White to the backseat of the patrol car.

It is still unclear what weapons Vicky White and Casey White have. When Vicky White left the Lauderdale County Detention Center, she had a 9 millimeter handgun. Investigators have not confirmed if there were any other weapons in the patrol car when the two individuals left.

Investigators confirmed after speaking with inmates at the detention center, that Vicky and Casey had a “special relationship.”

“We have no information that there was any kind of physical contact,” Singleton said about Vicky and Casey’s relationship. “The contact I am aware of is the special treatment he got while he was here. Seeing he had extra food and other things that inmates don’t normally have. When I say, ‘don’t normally have’, it was nothing that was contraband. It was obvious there was a relationship there.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.