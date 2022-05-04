Mayor of Tarrant found not guilty on two charges

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - According to court records, Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton has been found not guilty of assault and harassing communication.

Mayor Newton was arrested for Third Degree Assault in June of 2021. It was a misdemeanor charge. Newton was also arrested in August of 2021 on a harassing communication charge. The arrest reportedly stemmed from an incident in July.

