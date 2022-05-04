LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Mayor of Tarrant found not guilty on two charges

Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton has been found not guilty of assault.
Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton has been found not guilty of assault.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - According to court records, Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton has been found not guilty of assault and harassing communication.

Mayor Newton was arrested for Third Degree Assault in June of 2021. It was a misdemeanor charge. Newton was also arrested in August of 2021 on a harassing communication charge. The arrest reportedly stemmed from an incident in July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Oakwood Adventist Academy sues AHSAA, claims religious discrimination
Source: WBRC video
$100M road expansion in Etowah Co.
Source: WBRC video
Military signing day at Cullman Co. Schools
Source: WBRC video
International Firefighters Day in Tuscaloosa