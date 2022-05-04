LawCall
Infant found dead after father left her in vehicle at Snellville City Hall

By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 8-month-old infant is dead after allegedly being left in a vehicle by her father.

Hospital staff at Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room alerted police after the dead child was brought in by her grandmother. Investigators later learned the girl was left in a vehicle by her father, Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, who surrendered himself to Snellville police earlier that day for an unrelated probation violation.

Police say that Whatley failed to inform them that his daughter was in the car for the several hours that he was in custody. Whatley’s vehicle, a 2007 Mazda 3, was found in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall near the dumpsters.

The Snellville Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations take over the investigation. Meanwhile, Whatley remains in Gwinnett County jail.

