Healthcare training expands in Bibb County

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama medical center has teamed up with Shelton State Community College to expand its nursing curriculum, which some say is perfect timing because of the dire need for nurses.

What happened on May 4, 2022, was two years in the making for Bibb Medical Center, and starting in August of this year, the inaugural class of future LPN’s begins at the medical center in Bibb County.

The ‘prognosis’ on health care in rural Bibb County got a little brighter with an agreement between Bibb Medical Center and Shelton State Community College.

“Nursing is important everybody knows, but we are able to come here in a partnership,” said Dr. Chris Cox, interim president of Shelton State Community College.

Those interested in becoming LPN’s can start submitting their applications on June 1. Leaders of the new program say this couldn’t come soon enough.

The country needs more nurses, more people in the medical field, particularly in areas of rural healthcare.

“The LPN is more skilled base. They do hands on. Most of our LPNs are in our long term care or in our rural health clinics and our RNs are those critical thinkers who do the assessment,” said Bibb Medical Center COO Camille Gibson.

The curriculum will be three semesters starting this fall and the classes will take place on the medical center campus. Once students complete their course load, they’ll take a certification exam.

“They will have anything from acute care. They will have emergency care. They will have a little operative care. They will have geriatric care,” said Dr. Andrea Bowden-Evans of Shelton State Community College.

The starting average salary?

“To put it in salary range, not hourly range, it’s roughly $38,000,” said Bibb Medical Center CEO Joseph Marchant.

The application period ends on July 1.

