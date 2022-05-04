LawCall
Former director of veterans cemetery guilty of embezzling over $14K

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The former director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) cemetery in Newton County has been convicted of embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White says Henry Gruno used MSVA funds to make over $14,000 in personal purchases of fuel and other items like barbecue supplies, toys, and luggage.

A judge sentenced Gruno to serve two years in prison and five years on probation for this crime.

The judge also ordered him to repay over $30,000 in restitution and fees.

“This crime is especially disheartening because the money this person stole was meant to maintain the final resting place for many of our Veterans,” White said. “As the grandson of two veterans, I’m proud my office was able to be a part of holding this person accountable.”

