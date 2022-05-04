Flag retirement ceremony to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Our Lady of Sorrows Church and School in Homewood will hold a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, June 11.

Older U.S. flags can be dropped off between noon and 6 p.m. on June 11th at the parking deck behind the church and school.

A limited number of replacement flags will be available for sale. The tattered U.S. flags collected will be properly retired at 6:30 p.m. in a patriotic ceremony with members of the Monsignor Frank J. Wade, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly and scouts.

The public is invited and the ceremony will be on top of the OLS Parking Deck.

