LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Flag retirement ceremony to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows

Older U.S. flags can be dropped off between noon and 6 p.m. on June 11th at the parking deck...
Older U.S. flags can be dropped off between noon and 6 p.m. on June 11th at the parking deck behind the church and school.(Tim Mossholder)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Our Lady of Sorrows Church and School in Homewood will hold a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, June 11.

Older U.S. flags can be dropped off between noon and 6 p.m. on June 11th at the parking deck behind the church and school.

A limited number of replacement flags will be available for sale. The tattered U.S. flags collected will be properly retired at 6:30 p.m. in a patriotic ceremony with members of the Monsignor Frank J. Wade, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly and scouts.

The public is invited and the ceremony will be on top of the OLS Parking Deck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton provides an update on a missing corrections officer...
Sheriff Rick Singleton on Vicky White: ‘It was obvious she wasn’t concerned for her safety”
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 6
One-on-one interview with Sheriff Rick Singleton
One-on-one interview with Sheriff Rick Singleton
I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158