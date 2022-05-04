First Alert for isolated storms Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It’s May the Fourth, which means today is National Star Wars Day for those who love those movies! It is another warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots remain in the lower 70s. We can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots. Visibility could be reduced to a half mile or less. Any fog that forms this morning should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing most of us dry. I can’t rule out an isolated shower this morning. We had some storms fire up overnight in east Alabama. Storm clusters have been impacting parts of Georgia early this morning as they slide to the east. It is going to be another warm and slightly muggy day with temperatures warming up into the mid 80s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 5-10 mph. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky today with cloud cover increasing this evening and tonight. We will hold on to a 20-30% chance for isolated storms this afternoon and evening. Most of our short-range models indicate that most of Central Alabama will remain dry. Any storm that fires up today could become strong or severe. Main threats include heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.

Mostly Dry Thursday Afternoon: We will likely stay dry for most of Thursday as we wait on a cold front that should move into our area Friday. We’ll start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We should see a partly to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 10-15 mph. We could see showers and storms tomorrow evening in parts of west Alabama. Rain chance tomorrow is around 20%. Plan for increasing rain chances Thursday night into Friday morning. The greatest threat for organized severe weather tomorrow will include parts of east Texas, Arkansas, and northwest Louisiana where an enhanced risk - threat three out of five- has been issued.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the arrival of a cold front Friday. We could be dealing with showers and storms late Thursday evening into Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms could move into west Alabama after 8 PM Thursday. Models hint that the actual cold front won’t move into Central Alabama until the late morning hours of Friday. With daytime heating and some wind shear in place, we can’t rule out the threat for a few strong and severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a standard slight risk - threat level two out of five - for most of Central Alabama. The severe threat will likely be focus along and east of I-65. The main threats include damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. I can’t rule out an isolated tornado, but the threat appears very low. Just make sure you have ways to receive warnings Friday in case they are issued. I think the severe threat will end Friday evening as most of the moisture moves out of our area. Temperatures Friday afternoon are forecast to warm into the lower 80s. Northerly winds should help to reduce humidity levels Friday evening. Rain chance Friday at 70% for the first half of the day.

Pleasant Mother’s Day Weekend: If you plan on doing anything outdoors this weekend, the weather is looking great! We should see lower humidity levels and mostly dry conditions. Saturday is shaping up to be mostly dry. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm for the southern half of the state, but most of the models are keeping us dry with a mostly sunny sky. We’ll start Saturday off with temperatures in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon. Mother’s Day is forecast to start off cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures this weekend because next week is looking very warm!

Next Week’s Forecast: The long-range forecasts are indicating drier and warmer conditions across Alabama. We will likely stay sunny and dry next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Morning lows are forecast to cool into the low to mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It would not surprise me if a few spots approach 90°F next Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be watching an area of low pressure off the Atlantic coast that could slide westward into the eastern United States by the second half of the week. Pending on the formation of this system and the track, we could see rain chances increase a little for the second half of next week. Rain chances this far out remain very uncertain. We’ll have a better idea on our rain chances for next week this weekend. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday.

