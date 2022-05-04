LawCall
Birmingham preparing to close several popular roads for the World Games

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games are now just 65 days away. Today we’re beginning to gain clarity on which roads will be closed for the world competition and for just how long.

This isn’t just about the road closures. World Games leaders believes this is a vital step in setting up secure perimeters to keep athletes and ticket holders safe. Still the closures will affect thousands.

“Our commitment is to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience that brings people together for a fun, inspiring and safe event,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “The city has consulted federal, state and local partners as well as other high-level international events to ensure the best experience possible for our athletes, visitors, residents and businesses.”

Some of the most popular roads impacted downtown include 12th Avenue North from 16th Street North to 25th Street North, Rev. Abraham Woods Boulevard from 17th Street North to 25th Street North and 6th Avenue North from 18th Street North to Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard.

Two of the five maps can be found in the web article the remainders in the video above.
Two of the five maps can be found in the web article the remainders in the video above.(City of Birmingham)

Other closures will exist near Avondale, Railroad Park, Legion Field and a few other spots. While closed to vehicles, city leaders stress community members are more than welcome.

“All of these areas we are talking about are closed to vehicles in these areas. This means pedestrians can move freely through these areas and the final point is to stress that there will be a transit system. We look forward to announcing the World Games Transit Line in the coming days,” said Birmingham Director Of Communications Rick Journey

Some of these roads will be closed as early as late June and remain that way through the Games conclusion on July 17. For a closer look at which roads and communities will be affected you can click here.

Two of the five maps can be found in the web article the remainders in the video above.
Two of the five maps can be found in the web article the remainders in the video above.(City of Birmingham)

