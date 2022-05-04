Barons’ Foodie Tour continues through the Magic City, next stop Big Bad Breakfast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re taking two Barons players from those north-eastern states on a foodie tour of the Magic City. This week WBRC is at Big Bad Breakfast in Homewood- where they learned quickly in the south we like our sugar and cheese.

When Jason Bilous and Scott Blewett’s baseball careers brought them to Birmingham...they had some questions.

“Like what are grits,” Blewett said.

Good thing they have the calories...

“About 8,000-8,500,” Blewett said with a laugh.” “No where near that,” Bilous added. “I’m about at 3,000.”

Upon arrival, Blewett thinks Big Bad Breakfast, “Has south written all over it.”

The two pitchers hail from the Northeast, specifically New York and Delaware.

“Biscuits and gravy really isn’t a thing in New York,” Blewett said.

But Blewett and Bilous are fans of Big Bad’s Redneck Benny and “Cathead” Chicken Biscuit.

“They make the chicken different down here,” Blewett said.

As well as grits.

“Kinda taste like mash potatoes,” Blewett said.

The food may not, but Bilous says Birmingham reminds him of home.

“Delaware is hilly, and got a lot of trees, when I first got here, I was like this is Delaware, just a lot hotter,” Bilous said.

To these players the Magic City is like Big Bad’s tea.

“It’s sweet,” Blewett said.

Add in some southern hospitality...

“Think I went to Starbucks the first day, and the person in front of me paid for my coffee.” Blewett said. “And I was like that’s never going to happen in New York.”

And these two are proud to play for Birmingham.

“Kinda fell in love with it right away,” Bilous said.

And yes, the food helps.

“Definitely coming back,” Bilous said.

“I would eat it again for sure,” Blewett added.

Bilous pitches Tuesday in game one against the Smokies.

