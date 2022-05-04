Anniston moves closer to completing Chief Ladiga Trail

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston is excited about a big step toward becoming an even bigger cycling destination.

Tuesday, the city council chose Sain Associates as the engineering firm to complete the last six miles of the Chief Ladiga Trail. The extension will bring what is already the nation’s longest paved trail into downtown Anniston near city hall and the new federal courthouse that opens next week.

“This is just a huge economic driver for us” says Mayor Jack Roper of the project he says has taken years to complete.

“You couple this trail with the Coldwater Mountain biking trail and the NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) mountain biking trail at McClellan...we really are a cyclist’s dream destination.”

Mayor Draper says the engineers’ selection of companies to build the extension will determine when the project will be complete.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.